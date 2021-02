City of Farmington Hills foresters are out trimming trees in public rights-of-way to prevent damage to vehicles and danger to cyclists and pedestrians.

According to a city press release, the Division of Public Works forestry crews are in local neighborhoods to trim and prune trees. Residents are also welcome to trim overhanging limbs themselves.

To learn more about tree trimming, call 248-871-2850 or visit fhgov.com.