Farmington Hills forestry staff tree trimming underway

City of Farmington Hills Division of Public Works Forestry Crews are trimming trees in local neighborhoods where branches are causing safety concerns.

As trees mature, their lower branches often hang over the roadway can cause damage to the City’s fire trucks, snow plows, and road maintenance vehicles, as well as trash haulers, delivery trucks, and mail trucks. They may also cause issues for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Work is done when leaves are off the trees so that in the spring, the pruning will look professional and, in some cases, go unnoticed.

Residents may also trim dangerous branches or landscaping that may obstruct sight lines at intersections or hide fire hydrants.

To learn more, call 248-871-2850 or visit fhgov.com.