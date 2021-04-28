Farmington Hills fitness club plans May 1 fundraiser

After serving the community for over 30 years, a Farmington Hills business hit hard by COVID-19 finds itself in need of the community’s help.

Jazzercise Farmington Hills Fitness Center will host a free 80-minute outdoor class and fundraiser Saturday, May 1, at 9:30 a.m. in the North Farmington High School parking lot, 32900 W. 13 Mile Road in Farmington Hills. The rain date is May 2 at 9:30 a.m.

‘My sanity, my safe place’

The small business has provided a place to work out, as well as a supportive community that motivates its members to stay well.

“Jazzercise is my everything. My sanity, my safe place, and it’s the best workout ever,” member Shelley Behrendt, M.D., said in a press release. “(Owner) Michiko (Spielman) and her team of dedicated, easy-to-follow instructors are great for anyone at any age. There is no better workout if you like to dance to good music with an emphasis on functional weight training. Love it!”

You can help at the team-taught event by making a donation, purchasing Jazzercise products, or bidding on baskets and other items. All proceeds will go towards the center’s monthly rent.

‘Asking for a little help’

“Jazzercise of Farmington Hills has continued to offer classes throughout the pandemic, offering livestream classes when we couldn’t meet in person and then reopening in person with all the necessary CDC guidelines in place to keep everyone safe,” said event organizer Melody Klemmer, a Farmington Hills instructor.

Klemmer said Spielman has done her best, but the business has lost much of its customer base. “We still have rent and utilities to pay, not to mention fees for our livestream platform, equipment and more. So we’re asking for a little help from the community to keep our doors open.”

Planning to attend? Bring water and two hand-held weights for strength training, if you have them. Arrive at least 10 minutes before class, as organizers will ask you to sign a waiver.

Learn more about Jazzercise of Farmington Hills at jazzercise.com.