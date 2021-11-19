Farmington Hills firefighters to deliver holiday turkeys

The Farmington Hills Firefighters Association will partner with Meijer in Northville Township this weekend and deliver 94 turkeys to Farmington and Farmington Hills families.

The team of firefighter/paramedics will pick up the turkeys Meijer Saturday morning and take them to Shepherd King Lutheran Church in West Bloomfield.

Farmington Hills firefighters delivered turkeys last year to local families and seniors. (City of Farmington Hills)

Firefighters will then staff a drive-through distribution for 80 families in the Farmington Public Schools Head Start Program. They’ll also deliver turkeys to 14 community seniors.

