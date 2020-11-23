Farmington Hills firefighters douse early morning blaze

It took Farmington Hills firefighters under a minute to extinguish an early Saturday morning house fire in the 28000 block of Kendallwood Drive.

Firefighters from all five Farmington Hills fire stations arrived at the home around 1:25 a.m. Crews found flames had engulfed an attached garage containing two vehicles. In addition to fighting the fire, they searched the home for occupants.

The homeowners, who were awakened by the smell of smoke, had called 911 and got out of the single-story home through a bedroom window. They were not injured.

“This is an excellent example of aggressive tactics used by our firefighters to stop the progression of fire,” Farmington Hills Fire Chief Jon Unruh said in a press release. “Due to the quick response, there was extraordinarily little damage done to the interior of the home.”

While the fire remains under investigation, authorities believe it was accidental.