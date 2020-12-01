Farmington Hills Fire, Police collect Toys for Tots Dec. 5

Farmington Hills Police and Fire Departments have teamed up for a December 5 Drive Thru Toys for Tots Collection at Fire Station #5/Fire Headquarters, 31455 W. 11 Mile Rd.

From 9 a.m. until noon, drop off one or two new, unwrapped toys that the Farmington Area Goodfellows will distribute to families in need. The Goodfellows collect donations this time of year to ensure no child or senior goes without a Christmas.

The drive-thru collection will be held in collaboration with the United States Marine Corps, which founded the Toys for Tots program in 1947, and Mission BBQ Restaurants. If you can’t make the December 5 event, drop off new, unwrapped toys in their original packaging anytime through 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, at Fire Department Headquarters or the Police Department, 31655 W. 11 Mile Rd.

For more information, call Fire Department Inspector Jim Etzin, 248-331-6415.