Farmington Hills Fire Department promotes four

With the retirement of a veteran firefighter, Farmington Hills Fire Department recently promoted four staff members.

After Battalion Chief Bruce Belsky ended his more than 25 years of service to the department, these firefighters moved up:

• Battalion Chief Jeremy Dougherty was hired in 1999 as a Paid-On-Call Firefighter, promoted to Career Firefighter in 2002, then promoted to Senior Firefighter. In 2013, he achieved the rank of Lieutenant. He has received Chain of Survival, Life Saving, Unit Citations, and other awards, including Firefighter of the Year. Dougherty holds a bachelor’s degree in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University and is a 2015 graduate of the Eastern Michigan University School of Fire Staff and Command.

• Lieutenant Dan Przeworski was hired as a Paid-On-Call Firefighter in 1996, and then promoted to Career Firefighter in 1998. He has received promotions to the rank of Senior Firefighter and, in 2017, to Sergeant. His awards include Unit Citations, Life Saving, and numerous letters of appreciation from citizens. Przeworski holds a number of certifications and an associate degree in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University.

• Sergeant Nicholas Newcomb was hired as a Career Firefighter in 2012. His awards include Life Saving, Chain of Survival, Unit Citations, Oakland County EMS Star of Life, and Citizen of the Month for adopting a dog from a deceased patient, saving it from being turned over to animal control. He is completing his bachelor’s degree in Fire Administration.

• Firefighter Todd Maki has been a Paid-On-Call Firefighter since 2011 assigned to Fire Station 1. Maki recently obtained his Paramedic license after an extensive training period. He has been involved in many aspects of the Fire Department.

“Each of these individuals has worked tirelessly to become eligible for these promotions, with countless hours of studying and attending classes as just a part of what is required in the promotional process,” said Fire Chief Jon Unruh. “This level of commitment is consistent throughout the Department and is reflected in the high level of service we provide to our citizens.”

In 2019, the Farmington Hills Fire Department experienced the busiest year in Department history, responding to 10,386 calls, which was a 9.3 percent increase over 2018.