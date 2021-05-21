Farmington Hills Fire, credit union team up to offer CO detectors

The Farmington Hills Fire Department has teamed up with the local branch of Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union (MSGCU) and MI Prevention to provide free carbon monoxide alarms to Farmington Hills residents.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the generous donation from Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union in addition to the relationships created with MI Prevention and the State Fire Marshal,” said Farmington Hills Fire Marshal Jason Baloga.

The State Fire Marshal and MI Prevention secured a reduced price for the bulk order of CO alarms through Home Depot, which allowed Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union to maximize their donation.

“MSGCU is an organization built upon the philosophy of people helping people,” said Ann Jones, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. “MSGCU is proud to support the Farmington Hills Fire Department in their endeavor to provide carbon monoxide alarms to community members in need.”

“The Farmington Hills Fire Department is constantly striving to provide the highest level of service to its residents,” Farmington Hills Fire Chief Jon Unruh said. “Our exemplary customer service couldn’t be accomplished without the collaboration from our local and state partners.”

The Fire Department recommends that residents install carbon monoxide alarms in a central location outside each sleeping area and on every level within the home, and as required by other laws and standards. For best protection, interconnect all CO alarms throughout the home.

Supplied are limited; call the Fire Department at 248-871-2800 to have a detector installed.