Farmington Hills financial advisors named to Forbes list

Four Merrill financial advisors in Farmington Hills were recently named to Forbes magazine’s 2021 “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” list.

Jason Bowens is a Merrill financial advisor who serves as a lead strategist and senior portfolio manager. He focuses on total wealth management to develop strategies tailored to each individual’s unique financial needs. Jason is a Certified Financial Planner and a Retirement Benefits Consultant, a credential Merrill bestows on a select group of its financial advisors. He also holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor and the Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist designations from the College for Financial Planning. Jason was also named to Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” list in 2019 and 2020.

Nicole Christians has been with Merrill since 2002, after graduating from the University of Michigan with degrees in history and philosophy. She works with high-net-worth clients on estate, wealth, and tax planning strategies. Nicole holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification and the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor professional designation. She was also named to Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” list in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Aaron Romain has been a Merrill financial advisor since 1998. He works with high-net-worth Individuals and their families and offers them a personalized approach for portfolio management and retirement planning. Aaron holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification and the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor professional designation. Aaron is also a Senior Portfolio Manager. He was named to Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” list in 2019 and 2020.

This is the fourth year in a row that Merrill financial advisor Phillip Serra has been named to the Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” list. Serra has 32 years of investment experience at Merrill. His areas of concentration include retirement planning, estate planning, tax planning, and commercial financing/retirement plan services to businesses. Phillip is a Farmington Hills resident. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Oakland University and is a Certified Public Accountant.