Farmington Hills finalizes city manager contract

Farmington Hills city officials on Monday finalized a contract with new city manager Gary Mekjian.

Mekjian moved up from assistant city manager to acting city manager after his predecessor, David Boyer, retired in October. He was selected following a nationwide recruitment process managed by the Michigan Municipal League.

The 3-year contract sets a $160,000 salary, along with retirement, health care, use of a city-owned vehicle, and other benefits. Minimum annual salary increases of 5 percent and 4 percent are built into the agreement.

Hired in 2010 as director of public services, Mekjian has also worked for the City of Southfield, City of Lincoln Park, and Charter Township of West Bloomfield, and began his career as an engineering consultant.

Mekjian is a Registered Professional Engineer with a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Central Michigan University, a Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Wayne State University, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Michigan State University. He is also an Adjunct Instructor at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield.

“I’m very proud of my strong connection to the City of Farmington Hills, I was born and raised here and graduated from North Farmington High School,” Mekjian said in a press release. “I have many friends and family members who are residents and I’m grateful to be given the opportunity to lead this city and ensure it remains a terrific place to live, raise a family, and start a business.”

Mekjian is a member of the Michigan Municipal League, International City/County Management Association, American Public Works Association, and Michigan Transportation Asset Management Council. He also belongs to the Optimist Club, Farmington Area Interfaith Association, Farmington/Farmington Hills Multicultural Multiracial Community Council, Xemplar Club, and the Resource, Recovery and Recycling Authority of Southwest Oakland County.