Farmington Hills family hopes to rebuild after house fire

A Farmington Hills mother says she’s struggling to manage the aftermath of a February 1 house fire that has her family of five still living in a local hotel.

Lesha Johnson said she’s grateful everyone got out alive. The fire started in the basement, after a lamp tipped over and ignited some clothing.

“We had a lot of things in the basement,” she said. “I haven’t even been able to go in. We’re just trying to figure out what to do.”

Johnson’s four children attend Farmington Public Schools, and someone there helped her set up a crowdfunding campaign. She said she has been very grateful for the kindness people have shown over the past two weeks.

While the house wasn’t destroyed, Johnson has learned there’s a very high cost to fire restoration. Living in a hotel is also an expensive proposition.

In addition to caring for her own family, Johnson helps out four younger siblings and an elderly aunt and uncle. She’s used to being the one people rely on, so asking for help isn’t easy.

“We hope to eventually be able to go back,” she said. “I put everything I had into that house. It’s just about trying to rebuild.”

To help the family, visit gofundme.com/f/help-restore-the-johnson-family-home.