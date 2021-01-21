Farmington Hills family brings ‘Three Wishes’ to local seniors

A Farmington Hills family brought tears of joy to Beaumont Commons residents in December, with special gifts inspired by an Arkansas-based charity.

Amy Hall said Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents fulfills small wishes for nursing home seniors across America. The organization encourages people to reach out to care facilities in their own communities.

“We lost my grandma to COVID, and weren’t able to visit during the last months of her life,” she said. “It just felt like this really fit.”

Hall had seen how visits from her children – ages 11, 10, and 6 – “lit the place up” at her grandmother’s memory care facility. They would not only spend time with her, but also with other residents.

At Beaumont Commons, Hall connected with Suzanne Lipar, the facility’s Fullness of Life Coordinator. The family set out to provide warm hats and gloves for 30 residents, along with prizes for bingo.

“I put it out to my community on Facebook, and within 24 hours, every item was filled,” Hall said. “The response was incredible.”

The family made a COVID-safe delivery of gifts and handmade cards just before Christmas. Lipar said residents were deeply touched.

“Tears were shed when the residents opened their gifts,” she said. “They simply could not believe that they were thought of in such a loving and giving way.”

Lipar said staff members were also moved to tears as the Halls’ pickup truck arrived.

“It’s been a long 10 months for everyone and that was a moment we will never forget,” she said. “To know that this small family did so much for our residents, that they cared so much. It was a moving moment for everyone.”

Residents are still enjoying some of the gifts, Lipar added, with puzzles a big hit. They look forward to meeting the Hall family when it’s safe to do so, and Hall said the feeling is mutual. She encourages others to reach out to senior care facilities.

“We believe right now is the most important time,” she said. “Now, more than ever, they need any little act of kindness.”

To learn more about Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents, visit 3wishes.global/welcome.html