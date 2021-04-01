Farmington Hills employees bring cheer to local seniors

Farmington Hills, Police & Fire

Farmington area seniors received a bit of spring cheer this week, thanks to a group of generous City of Farmington Hills employees and residents.

Farmington Hills spring baskets
EMS Coordinator Sgt. Eric Alonzo from the Farmington Hills Fire Department and Officer Raymond Rodriguez from the Farmington Hills Police Department helped deliver spring baskets to isolated local seniors. (City of Farmington Hills)

Adopt-a-Senior Spring Basket Program recipients were identified through Senior Division case management files or Fire and Police Department referrals. They may be experiencing financial hardships, health challenges, or may simply have no family nearby.

Police Officer Rodriguez makes a delivery
Police Officer Raymond Rodriguez makes a delivery. (City of Farmington Hills)

Items requested ranged from simple household supplies like toilet paper and dish soap to treats including jellybeans and chocolate bunnies. Police Department, Fire Department, and Parks Division staff delivered 152 baskets.

City of Farmington Hills Senior Adult Supervisor Teresa Jergovich organizes the annual program, which has expanded as need has grown. If you know a senior who needs assistance and would benefit from a basket next spring, contact her, tjergovich@fhgov.com or 248-473-1826.

