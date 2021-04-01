Farmington Hills employees bring cheer to local seniors

Farmington area seniors received a bit of spring cheer this week, thanks to a group of generous City of Farmington Hills employees and residents.

Adopt-a-Senior Spring Basket Program recipients were identified through Senior Division case management files or Fire and Police Department referrals. They may be experiencing financial hardships, health challenges, or may simply have no family nearby.

Items requested ranged from simple household supplies like toilet paper and dish soap to treats including jellybeans and chocolate bunnies. Police Department, Fire Department, and Parks Division staff delivered 152 baskets.

City of Farmington Hills Senior Adult Supervisor Teresa Jergovich organizes the annual program, which has expanded as need has grown. If you know a senior who needs assistance and would benefit from a basket next spring, contact her, tjergovich@fhgov.com or 248-473-1826.