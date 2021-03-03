Farmington Hills elementary school receives Meijer donation

Farmington Public Schools Gill Elementary School has a new partner in Meijer in Commerce, through the company’s Community Give Back program.

The school recently received a $1,500 donation, swag bags, wipes, hand sanitizer, and items to stock the teachers lounge. Gill parent Veronica Touchstone, GM Line Leader at the store, recommended Gill for the donation.

“The Gill staff and I are beyond humbled and grateful for the generosity of Kasey and her team,” Chris Suliman, Gill principal, said in a press release. “The Meijer Community Give Back Program is an amazing example of all that is right in the world, especially during a pandemic.”