Farmington Hills earns 2020 ‘Tree City USA’ honor

The City of Farmington Hills has earned the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA community through a commitment to effective urban forest management.

The city had to meet the program’s four requirements:

a tree board or department

a tree care ordinance

an annual community budget of at least $2 per capita

an Arbor Day observance and proclamation

The Arbor Day Foundation recently launched the “Time for Trees” initiative to address issues of air quality, water resources, protection from extreme heat and flooding, and personal health and well-being.

To learn more, call 248-871-2543.