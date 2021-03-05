Farmington Hills drain project wins state public works award

A Farmington Hills public works project designed to fix frequent flooding on Halsted Road has earned the city a Project of the Year Award from the Michigan Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA)

The award falls under the Disaster or Emergency Construction/Repair, $1 million to $5 Million, category, which “recognizes projects that mitigate dangerous situations and benefit the community by counteracting adverse conditions,” according to a press release.

For years, the city has closed Halsted Road at the Minnow Pond Drain crossing just south of 14 Mile Road due to snow melt and heavy storms. The flooding caused safety concerns for first responders.

With input from Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner, Fishbeck Engineering and Consulting, and Davis Construction, the 2019 project involved elevating Halsted Road, realigning drain flows, and constructing a culvert to improve the drainage system and provide flood protection.

“The City received additional kudos for its communication efforts with local residents who were directly impacted by the construction,” the release noted. The project came in early and under budget, with residential access maintained.

The award will be presented on October 13 at the APWA Annual Conference in Traverse City.