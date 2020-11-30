Farmington Hills dentists win Beautification Award

Property maintained by Farmington Hills dentists Dr. David Clark and Dr. Carolyn Romzick won top honors in this year’s Farmington Hills Beautification Commission Awards.

The Commission annually recognizes properties that make Farmington Hills a more beautiful place to live and work. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s awards were presented during a November 10 outdoor ceremony.

The married dentists, whose offices are located at 29330 W. 12 Mile Road, are also longtime Farmington Hills residents. According to a press release, the property’s landscaping won the Beautification Commissioners’ Award because it “incorporates artwork with flowers and is varied seasonally to add interest.

“Visitors are greeted by gorgeous flowerpots at the entrance to the dental office, and the garden view from the patient treatment area creates a pleasant calming experience.”

In all, the Commission recognized 72 businesses, organizations, and residential entrances.