Farmington, Hills councils to hear broadband report Monday

Farmington and Farmington Hills city councils will hold a joint remote meeting Monday to hear information about municipal broadband service.

Appointed in 2018, the Joint Municipal Broadband Taskforce has studied the implementation of high-speed internet as a “fourth utility” available to all homes and businesses. The group has conducted residential and business surveys and amassed a collection of related links on the City of Farmington Hills website.

Following the 6 p.m. study session, Hills council members will hold their regular meeting. The agenda includes swearing in the colleague they are expected to appoint after interviews this weekend. Officials will also consider:

reappointments and appointment to Boards and Commissions

a request for extension of final approval of preliminary plan for Whispering Meadows Estates

an appeal of a November 17, 2020 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Request

The agendas for both Zoom meetings and participation/viewing instructions are posted at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes/Council/2021.aspx