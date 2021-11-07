Farmington, Hills councils seat new members Monday

Farmington, Farmington Hills

Winners of Tuesday’s city elections in Farmington and Farmington Hills will take their oaths of office and tend to some housekeeping duties on Monday.

Farmington city council holds its 6 p.m. organizational meeting at City Hall, 23600 Liberty St. New council member Johnna Balk will join re-elected incumbents Maria Taylor and Steven Schneemann, mayor Sara Bowman and mayor pro-tem Joe LaRussa.

While an agenda hadn’t been posted online as of Sunday evening, officials typically choose a mayor and mayor pro-tem, and make committee/commission assignments during their first meeting after a local election.

In Farmington Hills, re-elected mayor Vicki Barnett, and council members Valerie Knol, Michael Bridges, and Randy Bruce will take their oaths of office during the 7:30 p.m. regular meeting at City Hall, 31555 W. 12 Mile Rd. The agenda also includes a public hearing on converting Shady Ridge Drive from gravel to hard surface. 

Council members first meet in a 6 p.m. study session to talk about $8.91 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds and a neighborhood traffic safety program.

Agendas for both Hills council meetings are posted at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx, with supporting documents uploaded Monday morning. The regular meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube channel, with video available at fhgov.com after the meeting.

