Farmington Hills council to review two housing projects

A Pulte Homes development on the former Piemontese Social Club site will get a review during Monday’s Farmington Hills city council meeting.

The single-family cluster housing plan, on Nine Mile Road east of I-275, proposes 28 homes on the 10-acre site, which the club occupied for over 60 years. The city’s Planning Commission recommended approval in February, with conditions addressed in the current plan.

Residents can weigh in on the plan during a public hearing.

Officials will also consider an agreement for Emerald Park Estates, in the northeast corner of 10 Mile and Orchard Lake Roads. Sherr Development plans 42 units on the property; council members approved plans in January 2020.

Also on the 7:30 p.m. regular meeting agenda:

proclamations recognizing May 2021 as Mental Health Awareness Month and May 9-15, 2021 as National Police Week

presentation of the Planning Commission 2020 Annual Report

acceptance of the 2021/2022–2026/2027 Capital Improvements Plan

approval of the 2021/2022 Michigan Indigent Defense Commission Grant Application and Compliance Plan

approval of appointments to various Boards and Commissions

During a 6 p.m. study session, officials will review the budget, programs and resources relating to social services, and the Human Resources consulting process.

The city posts information about how to join the Zoom meetings and comment, along with the meeting agendas, at fhgov.com or call the City Clerk’s Office at 248-871-2420.

View the regular meeting at youtube.com/user/FHChannel8, broadcast live on the city’s cable channel (Spectrum—Channel 203; AT&T—Channel 99), or on the city’s website.