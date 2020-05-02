Farmington Hills council to review 2020-21 budget

Farmington Hills city council members will hold electronic meetings May 4 and 5 to review the city’s 2020-2021 budget.

Both teleconference meetings begin at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live (audio only) on the city’s cable channel, then posted at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes/Council/2020.aspx the following day.

Monday’s line-up includes budget sections related to the City Attorney, Special Services, Fire, Police, and the City Clerk. Tuesday’s topics include Central Services/Support Services, Human Resources, Planning and Community Development, Public Services, Boards and Commissions, and Finance.

Both meetings include time for public comment. Information about how to participate and complete agendas are posted on the city’s website: