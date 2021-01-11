Farmington Hills council to discuss filling vacancy

Now that applications have closed, Farmington Hills city council members will on Monday talk about filling the empty seat created by State Rep. Samantha Steckloff’s resignation.

The term expires in November 2021. The new member may also choose to run for a full term.

A 6 p.m. remote study session agenda includes discussion of the vacancy and setting special meeting dates and times. Interviews are scheduled on Saturday, January 23.

During their 7:30 p.m. regular meeting, council members will hold a public hearing and consider actions related to Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) funds distributed under the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act.

First, they’ll hold a public hearing on the potential conflict of interest related to council member Ken Massey’s volunteer relationship with CARES of Farmington Hills. The council allocated more than $57,600 to the nonprofit, which Massey co-founded. He also sits on the CARES board of directors.

In a sworn statement, Massey said he and his family do not receive compensation from or do business with CARES. After reviewing the situation, city attorney Steven Joppich said he found no conflict with state or city policies.

Council members will also amend their 2019 CDBG program to account for another $334,118 in CARES Act funding. Funds must be used for food distribution, mortgage/rental assistance, or utility assistance. The Salvation Army, CARES of Farmington Hills, and Legal Aid and Defender Association Inc. have all applied to receive funds.

Also on Monday’s agenda are recognition of retiring magistrate Dennis Pheney, enactment of ordinances rezoning properties at 33466 and 33474 W. 8 Mile Rd., and an agreement with Families Against Narcotics (FAN) Comeback Quick Response Team.

The agendas, which include instructions for participating in public comment and the public hearing, are posted at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx.

Watch the meeting on Spectrum – Channel 203 or AT&T – Channel 99, or at youtube.com/user/FHChannel8.