Farmington Hills council to consider emergency declaration

Farmington Hills city council members will on Monday consider approving an emergency declaration related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution, which is part of their 7:30 p.m. meeting agenda, authorizes the Emergency Services Coordinator, City Manager, or Mayor “to take appropriate measures, in his/her discretion, to respond to or protect City citizens, businesses, and personnel from the declared State of Emergency by adopting and enforcing all appropriate measures”. Specifically mentioned are actions needed to comply with directives from other government bodies, and cancelling, postponing, or limiting public meetings.

Officials will also acknowledge the resignation of Samantha Steckloff, who won election earlier this month to the Michigan House of Representatives. Other agenda items include:

Selection of Mayor Pro-Tem

Proclamation recognizing November 28, 2020 as Small Business Saturday

Presentation and Acceptance of the City’s FY 2019/20 Audited Comprehensive Annual Financial Report

Consideration of approval of setting a City Council Goals Session meeting date.

Approval of a reappointment to the Employee Retirement System.

During a 6 p.m. study session, council members will discuss filling Steckloff’s city council seat, the city’s business license ordinance, and a Secret Service Memorandum of Understanding.

The 7:30 p.m. meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum – Channel 203 and AT&T – Channel 99, and on the city’s YouTube channel: youtube.com/user/FHChannel8

View the agendas and learn how to attend either meeting via Zoom here: fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes/Council/2020.aspx.