Farmington Hills council to begin search for city manager

Farmington Hills council members will on Monday consider hiring the Michigan Municipal League to conduct the search for a new city manager.

Officials will look at two contracts that range in price from $17,000 to $19,000, with optional services at an additional cost. Timeline for the search, which includes developing candidate and community profiles, advertising the position, screening, and guiding the interview process, is typically 120 days.

Discussion of the search is on both the 6 p.m. study session and 7:30 p.m. regular meeting agendas. Other items include changes to the city’s dangerous animal and fire prevention and protection ordinances.

The council continues to meet remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Find complete agendas and information about how to participate in the meetings at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx.