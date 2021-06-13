Farmington Hills council talks vision plan, in-person meetings

Farmington Hills city council, planning commission, and zoning board members will get a look Monday at a vision to create a new “city center” on 12 Mile Road.

Presented at 6 p.m. by council member Matthew Strickfaden, “FH20XL-Vision” would change city ordinances to allow residential “microcommunities” on 44 vacant and under-used properties. Read more: HILLS COUNCIL MEMBER’S VISION PLAN STARTS ON 12 MILE

The 7:30 p.m. regular meeting agenda includes:

a public hearing and adoption of the 2021-2022 budget and property tax rates

approval of an ordinance that changes where medical marijuana caregivers can grow cannabis

discussions about returning to in-person council meetings and posting city council meeting materials to the City’s website

proclamations recognizing June 2021 as Men’s Health Month and LGBTQ Pride Month, and recognizing June 18-20, 2021 to be a time of Juneteenth Celebration

The city posts information about how to join the Zoom meetings and comment, along with the meeting agenda, at fhgov.com or call the City Clerk’s Office at 248-871-2420.

Regular meetings are live-streamed at youtube.com/user/FHChannel8, broadcast live on the city’s cable channel (Spectrum-Channel 203; AT&T-Channel 99) and available the following day on the city’s website.