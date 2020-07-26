Farmington Hills council talks union contract Monday

Farmington Hills city council members have a short agenda for their July 27 meeting, including a closed session to talk about a collective bargaining agreement.

On the electronic meeting agenda are public comment, a report from the city manager, and city council comments, along with a consent agenda that includes the purchase of equipment and vehicles for the police and public services departments. The closed session to discuss the city’s contract with the AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) bargaining unit happens near the end of the meeting. Council members will return to open session before adjournment.

To view the full agenda and learn how you can participate in public comment, visit fhgov.com.