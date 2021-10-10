Farmington Hills council talks energy, vision committees

Farmington Hills council members will consider a resolution Monday that would establish the Farmington Hills Innovation, Energy and Environmental Sustainability Committee.

Officials last discussed the citizen-led committee during a September 27 study session. The latest resolution draft envisions an 11-member group made up of Farmington Hills residents, business representatives, an environmentalist, a utility company representative, members of the Broadband Task Force and Economic Development Corporation, a student, technical experts, and up to two people from Farmington.

The group would have four months to come up with two or three goals related to innovation, energy and environmental sustainability and identify potential funding sources.

The 7:30 p.m. meeting agenda also includes:

a proclamation recognizing October 2021 as Breast Cancer Awareness Month

forming a joint ad hoc subcommittee to discuss master planning and visioning process

Officials meet in the council chamber at City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd. The meeting is livestreamed at youtube.com/user/FHChannel8.

View the agenda and supporting materials at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes/Council/2021.aspx. The city also posts a summary and video there after the meeting.

Reported by Joni Hubred