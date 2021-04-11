Farmington Hills council talks about Hawk business incubator

Farmington Hills city council members will talk on Monday about a proposed business incubator in the city’s new community center, The Hawk.

The former Harrison High School has been under construction since last fall. The 245,000-square-foot building and adjacent 45-acre park will house spaces for visual and performing arts, aquatics, athletics, and other recreational programs.

Following that 6 p.m. discussion, the regular 7:30 p.m. meeting agenda includes:

Proclamations recognizing April 24, 2021, as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day; April 2021 as National Arab American Heritage Month; and April 11-17, 2021, as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

a 2021 construction update

public hearing and approval of the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Five

Year Consolidated Plan and 2021/2022 Projected Use of Funds

an appointment to the Beautification Commission

Information about how to join the Zoom meetings and participate in public comment is posted, along with the meeting agenda, at fhgov.com or call the City Clerk’s Office at 248-871-2420.

Regular meetings are live-streamed at youtube.com/user/FHChannel8, broadcast live on the city’s cable channel (Spectrum – Channel 203; AT&T – Channel 99) and available on the city’s website.