Farmington Hills council looks at cannabis, license fees Monday

Farmington Hills city officials will return to the topic of cannabis during an August 8 study session at City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd.

Council members this spring agreed to a series of meetings with representatives from the marijuana industry. The plan discussed in May included diverse panels and broad community outreach.

The 6 p.m. meeting agenda includes another conversation about that plan and about smoking lounge license fees.

During their 7:30 p.m. meeting, officials will enact new business license requirements for lounges, miniature golf courses, go-kart tracks, and arcades, and consider setting fees for those businesses.

Novi-based Optalis Healthcare is also on the regular meeting agenda, with plans to redevelop the former St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher property at 27400 W. 12 Mile Road.

The company in May proposed a 140-bed skilled nursing facility plus 371 senior apartments on the 30-acre site, which has stood vacant for over 15 years. Officials criticized the project as too dense and lacking creativity. They asked the company to return with changes to the plan.

View the full agendas at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx.

Both meetings will be held in council chambers. View the regular meeting on Spectrum channel 203, AT&T channel 99, or youtube.com/user/FHChannel8.