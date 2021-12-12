Farmington Hills council looks at 2022 road construction

Farmington Hills officials will talk about the 2022 road construction season during a study session held Monday, 6 p.m., at City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd.

The agenda includes an update on Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating (PASER) numbers for city streets and a Special Services Department fiscal overview.

During the council’s 7:30 p.m. regular meeting, new mayor pro tem Mary Newlin will take her oath of office. Officials will then review 2020-2021 audit results and decide whether to extend the terms of Farmington Hills Municipal Broadband Task Force members.

Review the full agendas at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx. A full packet with supporting materials will be posted Monday morning.

You can watch the meeting at youtube.com/user/FHChannel8.

Reported by Farmington Voice