Farmington Hills council holds hearing on 8 Mile property rezoning

Farmington Hills city council members will hold a public hearing Monday on the rezoning of two vacant properties on the city’s southern border.

The owner of parcels at 33466 and 33474 W. 8 Mile Road, just west of Farmington Road, has requested a rezoning from Planned Office District to General Business District. General Business District zoning allows for a larger number of potential uses, including retail, service-related businesses, and restaurants.

The Planning Commission in September recommended the actions with 8-1 votes.

A proclamation honoring and recognizing Community Policing in Farmington Hills and appointments to the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority are also on the 7:30 p.m. agenda.

During a 6 p.m. study session, officials will talk about the retirement of City Manager Dave Boyer, and hear road construction and ordinance updates.

To view the agenda and learn how to participate in the Zoom meetings, visit fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx