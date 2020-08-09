Farmington Hills council holds gas station public hearing

Farmington Hills city council members will on Monday review a plan to help a property owner with the costs of cleaning up a former gas station site on Orchard Lake Road.

A public hearing and potential adoption of a Brownfield Plan for 24205 Orchard Lake is on the 7:30 p.m. remote meeting agenda. Part of the $1.27 million plan to build a gas station and convenience store/drive-through restaurant has included demolishing an existing gas station and removal of underground gas tanks.

Through the city’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, the developer would be reimbursed up to $262,418 for activities such as an environmental assessments, transporting contaminated soils, managing groundwater, soil sampling, and demolition.

Other agenda items include:

Consideration of approval of appointment of voting delegate and alternate voting delegate for the Michigan Municipal League Annual Meeting on September 29, and

Consideration of a Special Event Permit for the Motor City Harley Davidson anniversary event to be held on August 21 and 22.

Officials will meet via teleconference. The full meeting agenda, which includes information about how to participate in public comment, is posted at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx.