Farmington Hills council holds block grant hearing Monday

Farmington Hills city council will hold a public hearing during their April 13 remote meeting that allows residents to comment on how Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds are spent.

To slow the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), council members will meet via teleconference, with the audio live-streamed via cable on Spectrum (Channel 203) and AT&T (Channel 99), and available Tuesday at fhgov.com.

During Monday’s meeting, officials will also consider a resolution recognizing April 12-18, 2020, as National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, and accept the city’s Capital Improvements Plan (2020/2021-2025/2026).

To participate in the Public Questions and Comments portion of the agenda, call 248-871-2408 when that agenda item is announced. Your comments will be recorded as part of the meeting.

To speak about any other item on the agenda, email a request to speak with your name, address and the agenda item to Pam Smith, City Clerk, at psmith@fhgov.com up to the time that agenda item is called by the Mayor. When the agenda item is called, dial in to 248-871-2408 with your question or comment.

Public comments faxed to 248-871-2411 or sent to psmith@fhgov.com before 7 p.m. on Monday will be read aloud at the meeting either during the agenda item to which the comment pertains or during the Public Questions and Comments portion of the meeting.

View the full agenda for the 7:30 p.m. meeting at fhgov.com.