Farmington Hills council has short agenda Monday

Farmington Hills city council members will consider just a few items on their February 22 electronic meeting agenda.

In addition to hearing the Historic District Commission 2020 annual report, officials will appoint a temporary acting city manager. Earlier this month, they hired Gary Mekjian, former assistant city manager, to fill the full-time position.

An agenda for the meeting and instructions for participating are posted on the city’s website. Watch the meeting on Spectrum Channel 203, AT&T Channel 99, or youtube.com/user/FHChannel8