Farmington Hills council continues marijuana discussion

Farmington Hills city council members will continue their review of marijuana laws during a 6 p.m. study session on Monday.

In November and December, city attorney Steve Joppich presented information about Michigan’s legalization of medical and recreational marijuana. The city banned marijuana facilities allowed under a 2016 law, but officials have received complaints about odors and other issues with growers in residential neighborhoods.

During their 7:30 p.m. regular meeting, council members will review a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Request and consider adopting a resolution to refinance Water System Improvement Bond Debt.

Agendas for both meetings, and directions for participating in public comment, are posted at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx.