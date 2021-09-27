Farmington Hills council considers housing projects Monday

Farmington Hills officials will hear from the public Monday about plans to bring “senior friendly” homes to the former Piemontese Swim Club site at 38500 Nine Mile Road.

Proposed in April with 28 units, the project now calls for 25 with 4.37 acres of open space. Among other changes, developers have flipped a cul de sac street so the lower density side of the new neighborhood abuts single family homes to the east.

Council members meeting in the theater at The Hawk community center, 29995 W. 12 Mile Rd., will also look at revised plans for property at 27400 W. 12 Mile Rd. The former St. Vincent & Sarah Fisher Center has stood vacant for more than 15 years.

Design of a proposed 140-bed skilled nursing facility hasn’t changed, but officials have panned proposals for rental and owner-occupied residential uses on the south side of the property.

Monday’s proposal drops the number of townhomes to 136, clustered in 27, three-story buildings with 4-7 units each. Some setbacks have increased, and proposed amenities include electric vehicle charging stations, a sculpture park, public wi-fi, multi-use community space with art, a community garden, and nature-themed playscape.

Also on the 7:30 p.m. agenda:

approval of a Planned Unit Development Agreement with Edward Rose Senior Assisted Living for the Sisters of Mercy property at 29000 W. 11 Mile Rd.

approval of an amendment to a consent judgment for vacant property at 13 Mile Road and Inkster Road

During a 6:45 p.m. study session, also at The Hawk, council members will talk about establishing an Innovation, Energy and Environmental Sustainability Committee.

Find agendas for both meetings at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx. Supporting materials are posted Monday morning.

Regular meetings are live-streamed at youtube.com/user/FHChannel8, broadcast live on the city’s cable channel (Spectrum—Channel 203; AT&T—Channel 99) and available the following day on the city’s website.