Farmington Hills council considers emergency declaration

Farmington Hills city council members will meet in person Monday for the first time since March 2020, with an emergency declaration on their agenda.

Passing the resolution may allow the city to recoup some clean-up costs after Wednesday’s devastating storms. Farmington Mayor Sara Bowman took similar action on Thursday.

Also during their 7:30 p.m. regular meeting, Hills council members will take up a request from Novi-based Optalis Healthcare to redevelop the former St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher property at 27400 W. 12 Mile Road.

The company in May proposed a 140-bed skilled nursing facility plus 371 senior apartments on the 30-acre site, which has stood vacant for over 15 years. Officials criticized the project as too dense and lacking creativity. They asked the company to return with changes to the plan.

Other agenda items include a resolution for retiring 47th District Court Administrator David Walsh and a final vote on rezoning property south of 37400 Grand River to expand Jing-Jin Electric.

During a 6 p.m. study session held in the City Hall community room, officials will talk about a proposed business license ordinance and public art and signs.

You’ll find both meeting agendas and information about attending or watching the meetings live at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx.