Farmington Hills council applications close this week

Applications close January 7 for a spot on the Farmington Hills City Council.

Officials will interview candidates this month to serve out the term of newly elected State Representative Samantha Steckloff, whose term expires in November 2021. The new member may also choose to run for a full term.

The mayor and city council serve part-time and are responsible for setting policy. They also appoint the city manager, who is responsible for day-to-day operations.

Anyone interested in applying must be a registered voter. Applicants should submit a resume or short biography, and a letter of interest, and are asked to complete a short questionnaire: fhgov.com/Government/Current-Programs-Initiatives.aspx.

All information should be mailed to: City Manager’s Office, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills, MI 48336 or sent to cmo@fhgov.com.

Interviews are scheduled on Saturday, January 23. Applicants are encouraged to attend upcoming council meetings and the annual goals session held on Saturday, January 16, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The interviews and goals session will likely be held electronically. Learn how to attend remote meetings here: fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx.

For more information, contact City Clerk Pam Smith at 248-871-2420 or psmith@fhgov.com.