Farmington Hills coalition offers info on youth substance abuse

A series focused on youth substance abuse gets underway July 15 on the campus at CARES in Farmington Hills.

Hosted by the Greater Farmington Youth Substance Abuse Coalition, the events are open to all youth and parents or guardians, and focused on ages 12-19.

Topics for the 7 p.m., interactive sessions include:

July 15–Alcohol Use in Teens

July 22–Adults Who Host Lose the Most

July 29–Marijuana Prevention

August 5– Youth Tobacco and Vaping Prevention

Vaping Prevention August 10–Mindfulness for Teens (ice cream social)

August 19–Mental Health/Socio-emotional Health

August 26–Healthy Social Media

Each session, taught by a trained Master of Social Work student, includes light refreshments and giveaways. Find CARES at 27835 Shiawassee St., Farmington Hills.

Learn more and register at facebook.com/GFYSAPC.