Farmington Hills clothing store donates during ‘Suitember’

A Farmington Hills men’s clothing store has launched a fundraiser that will benefit two metro Detroit charities.

David Elkus, owner of Baron’s Wholesale Clothiers and Todd’s Menswear in Royal Oak, founded Suitember, a national partnership of men’s suit shops, in 2019. Customers who mention either The Friendship Circle or Henry Ford Health System’s Game on Cancer will have 10 percent of their purchases donated to the organization.

According to a press release, Suitember is designed to highlight both the benefits of dressing well and helping local charities in each store’s community. Baron’s and Todd’s customers say that wearing a suit helps men think at a higher level, feel more professional, and represents who they strive to be. In short, suits project a powerful image.

Benefitting charity The Friendship Circle’s goal is to create friendship in the lives of individuals with special needs and those facing isolation. Its biggest success has been introducing hundreds of high school and college volunteers to those with special needs.

Henry Ford Health System’s Game On Cancer program is designed to help patients overcome expenses that get in the way of their treatment such as cab fare or help with a utility bill. Every dollar received goes directly to help patients.

Baron’s Wholesale Clothiers, located on Orchard Lake Road, is a wholesale supplier of high quality men’s suits, sport coats, top coats, trench coats, dress slacks, leather jackets, and tuxedos. It is closed to the public; however, access will be granted for this event upon mention of the Friendship Circle or Henry Ford West Bloomfield.

Learn more at suitember.com.