Farmington Hills clerk’s office open extra election hours

The Farmington Hills City Clerk’s Office will be open extra hours for election-related business before the November 3 Presidential Election:

8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, September 24 – October 15

8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, October 20 – 22

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, October 24

8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, October 27 – 29:

7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, October 31

Regular business hours for the Clerk’s Office, at 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd. are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. To learn more, call 248-871-2410.