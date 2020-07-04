Farmington Hills clerk’s office announces election hours

The Farmington Hills City Clerk’s Office this week announced extended hours for business related to the August 4 Primary Election.

Located inside City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd., the office is normally open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Additional hours include:

Monday, July 20-Thursday, July 23 – 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Monday, July 27-Thursday, July 30 – 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, August 1 – 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

To learn more, call 248-871-2410.

The Clerk’s office also released this video to clarify information about Absent Voter ballots, which started going out in the mail this week:

There’s still time to request a ballot. Visit fhgov.com to learn more.