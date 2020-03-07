Farmington, HIlls clerk offices open Saturday for ballot biz

City clerk offices in Farmington and Farmington Hills are open Saturday, March 7, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., for election-related business.

If you haven’t registered to vote, you may do so at your clerk’s office, with proof of residency, through 8 p.m. on March 10. Not sure about your polling place? Your city clerk can help with that, too.

You can request an absent voter ballot in person at the Clerk’s office through 4 p.m. on Monday, March 9. If you receive an absent voter ballot on Monday, you must cast your ballot before you leave.

The closed primary means that voters have to choose either a Democrat, Republican, or proposal only ballot at the polls and when requesting an absent voter ballot. Proposal ballots include only the Farmington Public Schools millage proposal (all Farmington precincts and Farmington Hills precincts 1-4 and 7-26) and the DIA (Detroit Institute of Arts) millage renewal proposal.

Democrats whose preferred candidates have withdrawn from the race can spoil their ballots and a request a new one at their clerk’s office.

For more election information, to download an absent voter application, and to view sample ballots, visit farmgov.com/City-Services/City-Clerk/Election-Information/March-10,-2020-Presidential-Primary.aspx in Farmington or fhgov.com/Government/Departments-Divisions/City-Clerk/Elections.aspx in Farmington Hills.