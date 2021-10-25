Farmington Hills city manager wins state public works award

Farmington Hills City Manager Gary Mekjian received the Harold M. Hultquist Award from the Michigan Chapter of the American Public Works Association during their Annual State Conference recently held in Traverse City.

The highest honor given by the State Chapter originated in 1995. Mekjian joins an elite group of 22 public works professionals who have earned the recognition.

Mekjian joined Farmington Hills in 2010 as the Director of Public Services. Promoted to Assistant City Manager in 2016, he became City Manager this year.

He is a Registered Professional Engineer with a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Central Michigan University, a Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Wayne State University, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Michigan State University. He has also served as an Adjunct Instructor at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield.

Reported by Farmington Voice