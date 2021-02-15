Farmington Hills City Hall to reopen Tuesday

With COVID-19 cases declining across Michigan, the Farmington Hills City Hall will reopen to the public on February 16.

All visitors will be required to wear masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed. City departments will be open, with employees available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents may also continue to conduct business online, by email, by phone, or via 24/7 drop boxes. Learn more at fhgov.com.

Farmington area COVID infections drop

The number of recent COVID-19 infections across Farmington and Farmington Hills has dropped below 300.

According to information provided by Oakland County, 268 cases have been diagnosed over the past 30 days, down from nearly 500 in mid-January. View the maps and more COVID-19 information at oakgov.com/covid/.