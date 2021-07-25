Farmington Hills city hall displays student artworks

Farmington Hills City Hall will host an exhibit through August 27 that includes photographs from the 2020-2021 Farmington Public Schools PTA Reflections program.

Hung in the lower-level atrium at 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd., the exhibit is open to the public Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

This year’s theme, “I Matter Because…”, drew entries from pre-school through 12th grade students. Judges strongly considered interpretation of the theme during the evaluation process.

“The challenges of the pandemic have not dampened the passion and creativity of our students and it clearly shows in their amazing work,” District Chairperson Pauline Kim said in a press release.

The PTA-sponsored creativity contest encourages students to express themselves via visual arts, photography, literature, film production, music composition and dance choreography. The displayed photographs represent entries that advanced to district level competition.

View all 2020-2021 district winners on the Farmington Schools website.

To learn more about the 2021-2022 Reflections contest, visit farmington.k12.mi.us/Page/556.