Farmington Hills City Hall closes to reduce COVID exposure

Farmington Hills City Hall will close at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, to align with state Health Department orders and protect the health of employees and the community.

Essential public safety department and public works services are not affected. Employees will be at work, and residents may conduct most business online, by email and phone Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., or via 24/7 drop boxes at City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd.

Online services include:

Applications for birth and death certificates from the City Clerk’s Office – fhgov.com/Government/Departments-Divisions/City-Clerk/Birth-and-DeathCertificates.aspx.

Job applications at fhgov.com/Government/Departments-Divisions/Human-Resources/Employment.aspx or via fax, 248-871-2491.

Special Services program and activity registration – recreg.fhgov.com.

Filing assessing documents (Property Transfer Affidavits, Principal Residence Exemptions, and Rescinds) by email to addresschg@fhgov.com, fax to 248-871-2471, or at a City Hall drop box.

Paying property taxes

To avoid late penalties and interest, winter property taxes must be paid by Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Payments received on or after February 17, 2021 are subject to penalties and interest.

Payment options include:

Electronic check (eCheck) on the City website at fhgov.com/Government/Departments-Divisions/Finance/Tax-PaymentOptions.aspx. ($3 fee for payments up to $10,000; $10 fee for payments over $10,000)

Drive-up drop box located next to the federal mailboxes in front of Police Headquarters at 31655 W. 11 Mile Road, next to City Hall, or the drop box/slot on the wall at the south entrance to City Hall.

Permit applications

Permit applications, including building permits, will be processed by the Department of Planning and Community Development. They can be mailed or placed in the drop box/slot.

For general inquiries, call the City’s Customer Service Hotline, 248-871-2410, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. After normal business hours, use the Contact Us By Email inquiry form at fhgov.com.