Farmington Hills city buildings open Nov. 3 only for election biz

Farmington Hills City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd., and the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd., will both be open to the public on Election Day only for election-related business.

According to a press release, the move was made to protect the health of election workers and city employees. Anticipating a record voter turnout on November 3, officials expect many residents will visit City Hall to register, cast their vote, or drop off their ballots. In addition to being a polling place, the Costick Center will host the Absent Voter Counting Board.

Safety protocols will include wearing masks, social distancing, and using hand sanitizer available at all entrances. All surfaces and equipment will be sanitized by the Fire Department using spray disinfectant.

To learn more, call City Clerk’s Office at 248-871-2410.