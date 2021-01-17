Farmington Hills church hosts drive-thru collection

For 15 years, First Presbyterian Church of Farmington has participated in a program that provides shelter in churches for homeless Oakland County residents.

While the program is halted this year due to COVID-19, the church will host a drive-thru collection for SOS/Lighthouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on January 23. Lighthouse houses and feeds more than 80 men, women and children experiencing homelessness.

Drive into the parking lot behind the church at 26165 Farmington Road in Farmington Hills, and you will be greeted by a masked volunteer. This is a contactless process; just open your trunk or hatchback, and the volunteer will remove the donations.

The nonprofit has suggested the following items:

full size containers of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste, moisturizer (body or face)

shaving supplies

feminine hygiene products

women’s underwear (new)

diapers

adult or children’s socks (new)

To learn more about Lighthouse, visit lighthousemi.org